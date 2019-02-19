What Type Of Shareholder Owns The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited’s (HKG:3)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

A look at the shareholders of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (HKG:3) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Hong Kong and China Gas is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of HK$270b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 3.

See our latest analysis for Hong Kong and China Gas

SEHK:3 Ownership Summary, February 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hong Kong and China Gas?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 10% of Hong Kong and China Gas. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hong Kong and China Gas’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SEHK:3 Income Statement, February 19th 2019 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Hong Kong and China Gas. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Hong Kong and China Gas

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.