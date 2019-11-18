What Type Of Shareholder Owns Ice Make Refrigeration Limited's (NSE:ICEMAKE)?

The big shareholder groups in Ice Make Refrigeration Limited (NSE:ICEMAKE) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
Ice Make Refrigeration is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹900m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ICEMAKE.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ice Make Refrigeration?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
Less than 5% of Ice Make Refrigeration is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ice Make Refrigeration. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Ice Make Refrigeration
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Ice Make Refrigeration Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of ₹900m, that means they have ₹510m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 41% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over ICEMAKE. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ice Make Refrigeration better, we need to consider many other factors.
