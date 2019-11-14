What Type Of Shareholder Owns Imperial Equities Inc.'s (CVE:IEI)?

If you want to know who really controls Imperial Equities Inc. (CVE:IEI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Imperial Equities is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$39m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IEI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Imperial Equities?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Imperial Equities does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.6% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Imperial Equities's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Imperial Equities. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Imperial Equities

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.