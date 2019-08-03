What Type Of Shareholder Owns Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB (publ)'s (STO:ENG)?

If you want to know who really controls Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB (publ) (STO:ENG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr2.4b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ENG.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
We can see that Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II does have institutional investors; and they hold 27% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.
Insider Ownership Of Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB (publ). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than kr7.7m worth of shares in the kr2.4b company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
With a 20% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over ENG. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 53%, of the ENG stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
