What Type Of Shareholder Owns Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB (publ)'s (STO:ENG)?

If you want to know who really controls Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB (publ) (STO:ENG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr2.4b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ENG.

OM:ENG Ownership Summary, August 3rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II does have institutional investors; and they hold 27% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OM:ENG Income Statement, August 3rd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II