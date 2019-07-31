What Type Of Shareholder Owns Intron Technology Holdings Limited's (HKG:1760)?

If you want to know who really controls Intron Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:1760), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Intron Technology Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$3.4b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1760.

Check out our latest analysis for Intron Technology Holdings

SEHK:1760 Ownership Summary, July 31st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intron Technology Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own under 5% of Intron Technology Holdings, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

SEHK:1760 Income Statement, July 31st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Intron Technology Holdings. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Intron Technology Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.