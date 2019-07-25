What Type Of Shareholder Owns JK Tyre & Industries Limited's (NSE:JKTYRE)?

The big shareholder groups in JK Tyre & Industries Limited (NSE:JKTYRE) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

JK Tyre & Industries is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹18b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about JKTYRE.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JK Tyre & Industries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.3% of JK Tyre & Industries. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of JK Tyre & Industries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

JK Tyre & Industries is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of JK Tyre & Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in JK Tyre & Industries Limited. It has a market capitalization of just ₹18b, and insiders have ₹515m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.