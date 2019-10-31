What Type Of Shareholder Owns K. Wah International Holdings Limited's (HKG:173)?

The big shareholder groups in K. Wah International Holdings Limited (HKG:173) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
K. Wah International Holdings isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$13b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 173.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About K. Wah International Holdings?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
We can see that K. Wah International Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 17% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see K. Wah International Holdings's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
K. Wah International Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of K. Wah International Holdings
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of K. Wah International Holdings Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means insiders have a very meaningful HK$7.0b stake in this HK$13b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 30% stake in 173. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
