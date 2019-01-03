What Type Of Shareholder Owns Latitude Consolidated Limited’s (ASX:LCD)?

If you want to know who really controls Latitude Consolidated Limited (ASX:LCD), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of AU$4.4m, Latitude Consolidated is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about LCD.

ASX:LCD Ownership Summary January 3rd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Latitude Consolidated?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Latitude Consolidated already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 6.1% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Latitude Consolidated, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:LCD Income Statement Export January 3rd 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Latitude Consolidated. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Latitude Consolidated

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.