What Type Of Shareholder Owns Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited’s (HKG:2314)?

If you want to know who really controls Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (HKG:2314), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a market capitalization of HK$28b, so it’s too big to fly under the radar. We’d expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 2314.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors own 10% of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Insiders own HK$20b worth of shares in the HK$28b company. That’s extraordinary! Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 18% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
