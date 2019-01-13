What Type Of Shareholder Owns Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited’s (HKG:2314)?

If you want to know who really controls Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (HKG:2314), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a market capitalization of HK$28b, so it’s too big to fly under the radar. We’d expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 2314.

Check out our latest analysis for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:2314 Ownership Summary January 13th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 10% of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:2314 Income Statement Export January 13th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.