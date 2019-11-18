What Type Of Shareholder Owns Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft's (VTX:LLBN)?

If you want to know who really controls Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft (VTX:LLBN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank has a market capitalization of CHF2.0b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about LLBN.

SWX:LLBN Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Liechtensteinische Landesbank?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.0% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Liechtensteinische Landesbank's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SWX:LLBN Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Liechtensteinische Landesbank. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Liechtensteinische Landesbank

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.