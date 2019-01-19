What Type Of Shareholder Owns Lucas Bols N.V.’s (AMS:BOLS)?

The big shareholder groups in Lucas Bols N.V. (AMS:BOLS) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Lucas Bols is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €190m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BOLS.

View our latest analysis for Lucas Bols

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

ENXTAM:BOLS Ownership Summary January 19th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lucas Bols?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 26% of Lucas Bols. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Lucas Bols’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTAM:BOLS Income Statement Export January 19th 19 More

It looks like hedge funds own 8.7% of Lucas Bols shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Lucas Bols

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.