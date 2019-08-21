What Type Of Shareholder Owns Magnum Goldcorp Inc.'s (CVE:MGI)?

If you want to know who really controls Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Magnum Goldcorp is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$887k, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MGI.

Check out our latest analysis for Magnum Goldcorp

TSXV:MGI Ownership Summary, August 21st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Magnum Goldcorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own under 5% of Magnum Goldcorp, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

TSXV:MGI Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Magnum Goldcorp. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Magnum Goldcorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.