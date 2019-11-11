What Type Of Shareholder Owns Malu Paper Mills Limited's (NSE:MALUPAPER)?

The big shareholder groups in Malu Paper Mills Limited (NSE:MALUPAPER) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Malu Paper Mills is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹397m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MALUPAPER.

View our latest analysis for Malu Paper Mills

NSEI:MALUPAPER Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Malu Paper Mills?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Malu Paper Mills's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

NSEI:MALUPAPER Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Malu Paper Mills is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Malu Paper Mills

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.