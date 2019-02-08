What Type Of Shareholder Owns Marine Electricals (India) Limited’s (NSE:MARINE)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of Marine Electricals (India) Limited (NSE:MARINE) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Marine Electricals (India) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹2.3b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MARINE.

See our latest analysis for Marine Electricals (India)

NSEI:MARINE Ownership Summary February 8th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marine Electricals (India)?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Marine Electricals (India) might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NSEI:MARINE Income Statement Export February 8th 19 More

Marine Electricals (India) is not owned by hedge funds. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Marine Electricals (India)

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.