What Type Of Shareholder Owns Mason Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:273)?

If you want to know who really controls Mason Group Holdings Limited (HKG:273), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
Mason Group Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$3.2b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 273.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mason Group Holdings?
Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.
There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Mason Group Holdings, for yourself, below.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mason Group Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Mason Group Holdings
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Mason Group Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just HK$3.2b, and insiders have HK$931m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public -- mostly retail investors -- own 71% of Mason Group Holdings. This level of ownership gives retail investors the power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.
