What Type Of Shareholder Owns Moleculin Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MBRX)?

If you want to know who really controls Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of US$52m, Moleculin Biotech is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MBRX.

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

View our latest analysis for Moleculin Biotech

NasdaqCM:MBRX Ownership Summary, May 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Moleculin Biotech?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Moleculin Biotech does have institutional investors; and they hold 6.1% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Moleculin Biotech's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:MBRX Income Statement, May 22nd 2019 More

It looks like hedge funds own 6.9% of Moleculin Biotech shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Moleculin Biotech

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.