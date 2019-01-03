What Type Of Shareholder Owns N.B.I. Industrial Finance Company Limited’s (NSE:NBIFIN)?

If you want to know who really controls N.B.I. Industrial Finance Company Limited (NSE:NBIFIN), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’
N.B.I. Industrial Finance is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹3.1b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NBIFIN.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About N.B.I. Industrial Finance?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
We can see that N.B.I. Industrial Finance does have institutional investors; and they hold 26% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at N.B.I. Industrial Finance’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
N.B.I. Industrial Finance is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of N.B.I. Industrial Finance
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in N.B.I. Industrial Finance Company Limited. Insiders have a ₹455m stake in this ₹3.1b business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 21% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over NBIFIN. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that Private Companies own 38%, of the shares on issue. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
Next Steps:
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand N.B.I. Industrial Finance better, we need to consider many other factors.
