What Type Of Shareholder Owns NHS Industries Ltd.'s (CNSX:NHS)?

The big shareholder groups in NHS Industries Ltd. (CNSX:NHS) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

NHS Industries is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$686k, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about NHS.

See our latest analysis for NHS Industries

CNSX:NHS Ownership Summary, August 23rd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NHS Industries?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. NHS Industries might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

CNSX:NHS Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in NHS Industries. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of NHS Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.