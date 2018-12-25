What Type Of Shareholder Owns Novavax, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVAX)?

Every investor in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$727m, Novavax is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NVAX.

See our latest analysis for Novavax

NasdaqGS:NVAX Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Novavax?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Novavax already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 42% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Novavax, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:NVAX Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Novavax. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Novavax

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.