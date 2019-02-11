What Type Of Shareholder Owns Oneview Healthcare PLC’s (ASX:ONE)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you want to know who really controls Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Oneview Healthcare is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$30m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ONE.

ASX:ONE Ownership Summary February 11th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oneview Healthcare?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Oneview Healthcare already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 13% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Oneview Healthcare, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:ONE Income Statement Export February 11th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Oneview Healthcare. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Oneview Healthcare

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.