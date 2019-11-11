What Type Of Shareholder Owns Orient Refractories Limited's (NSE:ORIENTREF)?

The big shareholder groups in Orient Refractories Limited (NSE:ORIENTREF) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of ₹26b, Orient Refractories is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ORIENTREF.

See our latest analysis for Orient Refractories

NSEI:ORIENTREF Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Orient Refractories?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 15% of Orient Refractories. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Orient Refractories's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:ORIENTREF Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Orient Refractories. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Orient Refractories

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Orient Refractories Limited. It seems the board members have no more than ₹3.4m worth of shares in the ₹26b company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.