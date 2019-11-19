What Type Of Shareholder Owns REC Limited's (NSE:RECLTD)?

If you want to know who really controls REC Limited (NSE:RECLTD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

REC is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of ₹265b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about RECLTD.

Check out our latest analysis for REC

NSEI:RECLTD Ownership Summary, November 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About REC?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that REC does have institutional investors; and they hold 28% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at REC's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:RECLTD Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in REC. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of REC

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of REC Limited. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own ₹365k worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.