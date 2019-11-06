What Type Of Shareholder Owns RENHENG Enterprise Holdings Limited's (HKG:3628)?

A look at the shareholders of RENHENG Enterprise Holdings Limited (HKG:3628) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

RENHENG Enterprise Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$225m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 3628.

Check out our latest analysis for RENHENG Enterprise Holdings

SEHK:3628 Ownership Summary, November 6th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RENHENG Enterprise Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. RENHENG Enterprise Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:3628 Income Statement, November 6th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in RENHENG Enterprise Holdings. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of RENHENG Enterprise Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.