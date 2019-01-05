What Type Of Shareholder Owns Rhythm Biosciences Limited’s (ASX:RHY)?

The big shareholder groups in Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Rhythm Biosciences is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$14m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about RHY.

View our latest analysis for Rhythm Biosciences

ASX:RHY Ownership Summary January 5th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rhythm Biosciences?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.6% of Rhythm Biosciences. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Rhythm Biosciences’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ASX:RHY Income Statement Export January 5th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Rhythm Biosciences. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Rhythm Biosciences

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.