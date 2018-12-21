What Type Of Shareholder Owns SH Group (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:1637)?

A look at the shareholders of SH Group (Holdings) Limited (HKG:1637) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

SH Group (Holdings) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$204m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1637.

SEHK:1637 Ownership Summary December 21st 18 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SH Group (Holdings)?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of SH Group (Holdings), for yourself, below.

SEHK:1637 Income Statement Export December 21st 18 More

SH Group (Holdings) is not owned by hedge funds. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of SH Group (Holdings)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.