What Type Of Shareholder Owns Simbhaoli Sugars Limited’s (NSE:SIMBHALS)?

The big shareholder groups in Simbhaoli Sugars Limited (NSE:SIMBHALS) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of ₹410m, Simbhaoli Sugars is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SIMBHALS.

View our latest analysis for Simbhaoli Sugars

NSEI:SIMBHALS Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Simbhaoli Sugars?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own under 5% of Simbhaoli Sugars, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it’s the future that counts most.

NSEI:SIMBHALS Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Simbhaoli Sugars is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Simbhaoli Sugars

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.