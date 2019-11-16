What Type Of Shareholder Owns SOHO China Limited's (HKG:410)?

A look at the shareholders of SOHO China Limited (HKG:410) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

SOHO China has a market capitalization of HK$14b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 410.

Check out our latest analysis for SOHO China

SEHK:410 Ownership Summary, November 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SOHO China?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that SOHO China does have institutional investors; and they hold 6.6% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SOHO China's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SEHK:410 Income Statement, November 16th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SOHO China. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of SOHO China

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.