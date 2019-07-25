What Type Of Shareholder Owns Spacefy Inc.'s (CNSX:SPFY)?

The big shareholder groups in Spacefy Inc. (CNSX:SPFY) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Spacefy is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$5.9m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SPFY.

Check out our latest analysis for Spacefy

CNSX:SPFY Ownership Summary, July 25th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Spacefy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions own less than 5% of Spacefy. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

CNSX:SPFY Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Spacefy. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Spacefy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.