What Type Of Shareholder Owns Swisscom AG's (VTX:SCMN)?

The big shareholder groups in Swisscom AG (VTX:SCMN) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Swisscom is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of CHF25b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SCMN.

SWX:SCMN Ownership Summary, August 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Swisscom?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Swisscom does have institutional investors; and they hold 17% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Swisscom's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SWX:SCMN Income Statement, August 16th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Swisscom. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Swisscom

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Swisscom AG insiders own under 1% of the company. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own CHF8.9m of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.