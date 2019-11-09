What Type Of Shareholder Owns Be Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A.'s (BIT:BET)?

A look at the shareholders of Be Think, Solve, Execute S.p.A. (BIT:BET) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Be Think Solve Execute is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €151m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BET.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Be Think Solve Execute?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Be Think Solve Execute already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 21% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Be Think Solve Execute's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Be Think Solve Execute. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Be Think Solve Execute

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.