What Type Of Shareholder Owns Truly International Holdings Limited's (HKG:732)?

If you want to know who really controls Truly International Holdings Limited (HKG:732), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'
Truly International Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$3.2b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 732.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Truly International Holdings?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
Truly International Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 8.3% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Truly International Holdings's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Truly International Holdings. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Truly International Holdings
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Truly International Holdings Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a HK$1.6b stake in this HK$3.2b business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 41% stake in 732. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
