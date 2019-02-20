What Type Of Shareholder Owns Vinco Financial Group Limited’s (HKG:8340)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

The big shareholder groups in Vinco Financial Group Limited (HKG:8340) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Vinco Financial Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$60m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8340.

SEHK:8340 Ownership Summary, February 20th 2019

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vinco Financial Group?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Vinco Financial Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:8340 Income Statement, February 20th 2019

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Vinco Financial Group. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Vinco Financial Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.