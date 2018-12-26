What Type Of Shareholder Owns Voluntis S.A.’s (EPA:VTX)?

The big shareholder groups in Voluntis S.A. (EPA:VTX) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Voluntis is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €36m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about VTX.

View our latest analysis for Voluntis

ENXTPA:VTX Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Voluntis?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 15% of Voluntis. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Voluntis’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ENXTPA:VTX Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Voluntis. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Voluntis

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.