What Type Of Shareholder Owns Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd.’s (HKG:2788)?

Every investor in Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd. (HKG:2788) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$968m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 2788.

See our latest analysis for Yorkey Optical International (Cayman)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:2788 Ownership Summary January 21st 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yorkey Optical International (Cayman)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Yorkey Optical International (Cayman)’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SEHK:2788 Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Yorkey Optical International (Cayman). We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.