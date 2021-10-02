What Type Of Shareholders Make Up 4basebio PLC's (LON:4BB) Share Registry?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

A look at the shareholders of 4basebio PLC (LON:4BB) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

4basebio is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£94m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about 4basebio.

View our latest analysis for 4basebio

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 4basebio?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that 4basebio does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of 4basebio, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

4basebio is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that 2invest AG is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 20% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 11% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of 4basebio

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of 4basebio PLC. It has a market capitalization of just UK£94m, and insiders have UK£12m worth of shares in their own names. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 11% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 20%, private equity firms could influence the 4basebio board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 8.8%, of the 4basebio stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 30% of the 4basebio shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand 4basebio better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that 4basebio is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • 2 Semiconductor Industry Stocks With Unstoppable Dividend Growth

    The semiconductor industry is not well known for its dividend stocks. Instead, it has traditionally attracted investors through price growth, with profits and cash flow often coming later. Many companies have kept that promise and an increasing number of well-established chip stocks offer meaningful payouts.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • 'India is booming – our top stock is up 10 times'

    Earlier this year the world was shocked by appalling scenes of Indians fighting for oxygen canisters as coronavirus savaged the country.

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

    Sure, there have been a handful of market crashes over the last century during the month. Here are three growth stocks to buy hand over fist in October. At first glance, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) might seem absurdly overvalued -- but it really isn't.

  • U.S Dollar On A Rampage, Currency Markets Brace For Interest Rates Surge

    The dollar should remain well supported, eventually rising 5-10% from current levels as long as markets are confident that the world’s largest economy will begin tightening monetary policy in a reasonable timeframe

  • Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 billion losses in IPO filing

    The company has been investing aggressively in ramping up production of its electric vehicles, including its upscale all-electric R1T pickup truck which was launched last month beating out competition from more established rivals, such as Tesla Inc, General Motors and Ford. Rivian had about 48,390 preorders for its R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs in the United States and Canada as of last month.

  • Delta (DAL) Signs SAF Deal Worth More Than $1B With Aemetis

    Aemetis has to supply Delta (DAL) with 250 million gallons of blended fuel containing SAF over a period of 10 years, according to their agreement.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • 3 Stocks Under $20 That Could Make You a Fortune

    It's best to view a stock's share price as kind of like the numerator in a fraction. There are actually multiple factors in addition to the share price that you need to know to determine if a stock is attractive. Market cap and addressable market are just a couple of them.

  • Where Might Nio's Stock Move In The Coming Weeks?

    Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gapped higher but pared gains by Friday afternoon. The Chinese electric vehicle maker announced it achieved record-high monthly and quarterly deliveries. The company delivered 10,628 vehicles globally in September, representing an increase of 125.70% year-over-year. Nio was down 0.45% at $35.47 at last check. As Nio Takes First Steps Into Norway, The Chinese EV Startup Will Be Up Against These Formidable Rivals Nio Daily Chart Analysis Shares look to be falling below pattern