What Type Of Shareholders Make Up i-80 Gold Corp.'s (TSE:IAU) Share Registry?

If you want to know who really controls i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

i-80 Gold is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$872m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about i-80 Gold.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About i-80 Gold?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in i-80 Gold. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see i-80 Gold's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

i-80 Gold is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Equinox Gold Corp., with ownership of 25%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.9% and 5.7% of the stock. In addition, we found that Ewan Downie, the CEO has 2.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of i-80 Gold

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in i-80 Gold Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$872m, and insiders have CA$25m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in i-80 Gold. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 11%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 25% of the i-80 Gold shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

But to understand i-80 Gold better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with i-80 Gold (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

