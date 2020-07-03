What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Aspen Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Registry?

If you want to know who really controls Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Aspen Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$190m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Aspen Group.

NasdaqGM:ASPU Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aspen Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Aspen Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Aspen Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:ASPU Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aspen Group. Next Century Growth Investors LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.2% of shares outstanding. With 4.6% and 4.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Leon Cooperman and Goudy Park Management, Llc are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Michael Mathews is the owner of 2.8% of the company's shares.