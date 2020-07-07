What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Automatic Data Processing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADP) Share Registry?

A look at the shareholders of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$65b, Automatic Data Processing is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Automatic Data Processing.

NasdaqGS:ADP Ownership Breakdown July 7th 2020

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Automatic Data Processing?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Automatic Data Processing does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Automatic Data Processing, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:ADP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 7th 2020

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Automatic Data Processing is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.1% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.3% and 4.5% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.