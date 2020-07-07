What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Avacta Group Plc's (LON:AVCT) Share Registry?

Every investor in Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Avacta Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£322m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Avacta Group.

View our latest analysis for Avacta Group

AIM:AVCT Ownership Breakdown July 7th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Avacta Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Avacta Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Avacta Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:AVCT Earnings and Revenue Growth July 7th 2020 More

Avacta Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Premier Fund Managers Limited is the largest shareholder with 6.9% of shares outstanding. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 4.1% of common stock, and J O Hambro Capital Management Limited holds about 3.5% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no one share holder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.