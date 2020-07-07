What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Boralex Inc.'s (TSE:BLX) Share Registry?

Every investor in Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Boralex has a market capitalization of CA$3.0b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Boralex.

TSX:BLX Ownership Breakdown July 7th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boralex?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Boralex does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Boralex's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSX:BLX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 7th 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Boralex. The company's largest shareholder is Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, with ownership of 18%. With 4.2% and 3.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, CI Investments Inc. and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no one share holder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.