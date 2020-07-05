What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BWB) Share Registry?

Every investor in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
Bridgewater Bancshares is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$269m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Bridgewater Bancshares.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bridgewater Bancshares?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bridgewater Bancshares. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bridgewater Bancshares, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Bridgewater Bancshares is not owned by hedge funds. Castle Creek Capital LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.9% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.0% and 5.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Gerald Baack is the owner of 4.0% of the company's shares.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Bridgewater Bancshares
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.. Insiders own US$45m worth of shares in the US$269m company. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 27% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over BWB. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Equity Ownership
With an ownership of 7.9%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Bridgewater Bancshares , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
