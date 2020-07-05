What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BWB) Share Registry?

Every investor in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Bridgewater Bancshares is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$269m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Bridgewater Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bridgewater Bancshares?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bridgewater Bancshares. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bridgewater Bancshares, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Bridgewater Bancshares is not owned by hedge funds. Castle Creek Capital LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.9% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.0% and 5.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Gerald Baack is the owner of 4.0% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.