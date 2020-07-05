What Type Of Shareholders Make Up CHP Merger Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CHPM) Share Registry?

If you want to know who really controls CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$373m, CHP Merger is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CHP Merger.

Check out our latest analysis for CHP Merger

NasdaqCM:CHPM Ownership Breakdown July 5th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CHP Merger?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CHP Merger. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CHP Merger's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:CHPM Earnings and Revenue Growth July 5th 2020 More

It looks like hedge funds own 17% of CHP Merger shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that Concord Health Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. UBS O'Connor LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and Glazer Capital, LLC holds about 5.5% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.