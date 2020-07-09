What Type Of Shareholders Make Up DCC plc's (LON:DCC) Share Registry?

Every investor in DCC plc (LON:DCC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

DCC is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of UK£6.7b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about DCC.

Check out our latest analysis for DCC

LSE:DCC Ownership Breakdown July 9th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DCC?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

DCC already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of DCC, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

LSE:DCC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 9th 2020 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. DCC is not owned by hedge funds. Allianz Asset Management AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.0% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.0% and 5.5% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 22 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no one share holder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.