What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited's (ASX:GMA) Share Registry?

Every investor in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$858m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia.

ASX:GMA Ownership Breakdown July 6th 2020

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:GMA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 6th 2020

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia. Our data shows that Genworth Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 52% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 2.5% and 2.0% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.