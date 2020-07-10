What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Gibson Energy Inc.'s (TSE:GEI) Share Registry?

A look at the shareholders of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Gibson Energy has a market capitalization of CA$3.0b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Gibson Energy.

See our latest analysis for Gibson Energy

TSX:GEI Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gibson Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Gibson Energy. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Gibson Energy's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSX:GEI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Gibson Energy. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is M&G Investment Management Limited with 19% of shares outstanding. With 2.9% and 2.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no one share holder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.