What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Kemper Corporation's (NYSE:KMPR) Share Registry?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$3.5b, Kemper is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Kemper.

View our latest analysis for Kemper

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kemper?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Kemper already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Kemper, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Kemper. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 11% of shares outstanding. With 8.7% and 7.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Kemper

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Kemper Corporation. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$160m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Kemper. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kemper better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Kemper you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A big decline in the technology-driven Nasdaq is the ideal time to invest in these innovative companies.

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Here; 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    It’s the nature of investing to look for the ‘next new thing,’ the company or technology or product that will bring the next sea-change to its industry – and with it, windfall profits. A look at history will show that these developments are often unpredictable, but they can be recognized early. The advent of digital tech in the late 90s provides a good example of the possible gains and risks. The survivors of the dot.com bubble have prospered mightily. Now, artificial intelligence – AI, or machi

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • Here's How Cresco Labs Stacks Up Against Trulieve and Curaleaf

    Pot producer Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) made headlines last month when it announced plans to acquire multi-state operator Columbia Care in a deal worth $2 billion. The transaction promises to create a "new leader in cannabis" and will undoubtedly put rivals Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) on alert. The three charts below help to illustrate the differences between the three marijuana stocks based on their revenue, margins, and overall presence in the U.S. market.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • I Buy Individual Stocks All the Time, but Here's Why I'm Still a Fan of Index Funds

    When I first began buying stocks, I was admittedly nervous about it. I didn't want to rely on a strategy of only buying companies I'd heard of or those that were in the news a lot. Rather, I wanted my decisions to be more data driven.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • She’s richer than the Queen, but Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $60.63, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • This Unofficial Dividend King Is a Great Stock for Income Investors

    The goal of dividend growth investors is to pick stocks that have both lengthy track records of raising their payouts and a proven ability to keep paying out year after year. The veteran manufacturer Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a lesser-known stock that qualified as a Dividend King until just recently. Only S&P 500 index stocks qualify for the designation and Leggett & Platt got bumped out of the S&P 500 in December.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade (and Beyond)

    Companies with strong recurring revenue tend to be ones you don't have to worry about. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) certainly checks off this box, with revenue from recurring sources making up 75% of total revenue. Intuitive's recurring revenue percentage seems likely to increase over time.

  • The Stock Market Isn’t Running From a Recession. What Really Spooked Investors.

    An inverted yield curve and a bear market were among the evidence of recession that spooked investors. It may just be a question of valuation.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.