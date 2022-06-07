What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Lamprell plc's (LON:LAM) Share Registry?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Lamprell is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£103m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Lamprell.

View our latest analysis for Lamprell

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lamprell?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Lamprell already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Lamprell's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lamprell. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Lamprell Holdings Limited with 27% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 21% and 13% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 61% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Lamprell

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Lamprell plc in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about UK£554k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of UK£103m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Lamprell. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 48%, of the Lamprell stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Lamprell , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Midnight Club gather in a spooky teaser for Netflix's adaptation of the '90s horror novel

    There’s nothing quite as classic as teens in the horror genre looking for things that go bump in the night. The teaser for Netflix’s horror series The Midnight Club continues the trend with the youths of Rotterdam House gathering for ghost stories more real than they could imagine.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Down Over 50%, These 2 Tech Stocks Could Deliver Massive Gains in the Long Run

    Technology companies have fallen victim to the stock market's recent volatility, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite's 24% year-to-date pullback. Investors have headed for the exits in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and protracted concerns coupled to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Rather than purchasing shares of higher-priced, more speculative technology stocks, investors have mobbed to value-oriented companies and fixed income instruments.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki expects a brutal market crash, and advises buying silver, bitcoin, and even toilet paper. Here are 10 of his best tweets this year.

    The personal-finance guru has raised the prospect of hyperinflation and an economic depression, and trumpeted the next crash as a buying opportunity.

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.

  • 2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    Downturns are a great time to load up on high-quality dividend stocks. Falling share prices pump up dividend yields, and that means you'll get more bang for your buck in the long run, assuming that the stocks you buy eventually return to growth. Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) manufactures a smorgasbord of common generic drugs and it also produces reputable brands like EpiPens, Viagra, and Lipitor.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    Planning for retirement isn't easy, but it can be even more challenging when the stock market is volatile. How will the stock market affect your retirement? Stock prices have fallen sharply over the last few months, and the S&P 500 is currently hovering near bear market territory.

  • Morgan Stanley's co-president says expect 'fire and ice' as a massive shift in markets gets underway

    "It's an extraordinary moment… it signals the end of 15 years of financial repression," Morgan Stanley's Ted Pick said.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • 4 Ultra-Cheap, Time-Tested Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • Want to Collect Passive Income? Here's a Great Place to Start.

    It has given me a tremendous amount of financial flexibility and has me on the path toward financial freedom. One of my favorite places to generate passive income is investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). A great REIT for beginners is Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o