What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$428m, Concord Acquisition Corp III is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Concord Acquisition Corp III.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Concord Acquisition Corp III?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Concord Acquisition Corp III's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 11% of Concord Acquisition Corp III. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Concord Sponsor Group III LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. Beryl Capital Management LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 5.9% of common stock, and Highbridge Capital Management, LLC holds about 5.1% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Concord Acquisition Corp III

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Concord Acquisition Corp III insiders own under 1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It has a market capitalization of just US$428m, and the board has only US$893k worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the Concord Acquisition Corp III stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Concord Acquisition Corp III you should be aware of, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

