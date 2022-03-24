What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Podium Minerals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$135m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Podium Minerals.

View our latest analysis for Podium Minerals

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Podium Minerals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Podium Minerals is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Podium Minerals is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Clayton Dodd, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 6.9%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.0% and 3.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 19 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Podium Minerals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Podium Minerals Limited. Insiders have a AU$33m stake in this AU$135m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 58% stake in Podium Minerals, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 13%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Podium Minerals is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) Current P/E Reflects an Unusual Year, Investors May be Overenthusiastic

    Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) stock is up an impressive 109% over the last five years. On top of that, the share price is up 19% in about a quarter. In a time when markets have been experiencing two years of volatility, it seems that the company's management kept advancing the business and have managed to come out ahead in 2022.

  • How Much Longer Will AT&T Stock Stay So Cheap?

    U.S. telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) had earned a reputation for being a slow and steady business and a retiree's ideal stock, thanks to a fat dividend. In an effort to regain that reputation, more changes are coming soon: AT&T is spinning off its entertainment business and re-focusing on its wireless and broadband networks. Is AT&T a bargain, or is it cheap for a reason?

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

    RTL, TSN, and CFR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on March 23, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett's disdain for investment banking 'money-shufflers' leads to lower takeover price for Alleghany Corp. shareholders

    Buffett subtracted $27 million — or the fee Alleghany is paying Goldman Sachs to be its advisor during the deal process — from the price tag.

  • Bad News for Disney: Pandemic Forces Theme Park to Shut Down Again

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been hit with another COVID-19 pandemic-related blow, as the company announced it temporarily closed the Shanghai Disney theme park and resort as of Monday, March 21. It's unclear how long the current closure of the Disney properties will last, but it will be long enough to have some effect on the company's revenue this quarter.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • 3 Reasons to Invest in Cannabis Stocks Right Now

    If you don't have exposure to the growing industry, you should consider adding some to your portfolio before it's too late.