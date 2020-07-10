What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

EnQuest is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£227m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about EnQuest.

Check out our latest analysis for EnQuest

LSE:ENQ Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EnQuest?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in EnQuest. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see EnQuest's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

LSE:ENQ Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in EnQuest. The company's largest shareholder is Double A Ltd, with ownership of 9.8%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.6% and 4.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 16 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no one share holder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.